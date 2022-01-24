Nintendo drops new 6 min. Pokémon Legends Arceus overview ahead of this week’s release

The new Pokémon game releases this week and Nintendo just dropped a lengthy six-minute overview trailer to go along with it. Pokémon Legends: Arceus has to be one of the most anticipated Switch titles of the year, and we are just days away from the official launch date this Friday. This is the next main line RPG in the series, and the first truly new Pokémon game we have seen since Sword and Shield released back in 2019 – the Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond remakes launched at the tail end of last year. Head below for a closer look at today’s new Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Overview Trailer.



more…