The United States is threatening to use export controls to sanction Russia if it invades Ukraine. The Biden Administration would presumably use some of the same tools the Trump Administration previously deployed against Huawei.The Ultimate BanhammerThe United States maintains a list of individuals, corporations, governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are subject to export restrictions.…Full Article
Huawei 2.0: Invading Ukraine Could Cost Russia the Modern Semiconductor Market
ExtremeTech0 shares 1 views