EA Confirms Three Star Wars Games in Development, Including Fallen Order Sequel

Electronic Arts has just confirmed one of its most prolific studios, Respawn Entertainment is currently working on three unannounced Star Wars games. Best known for their work on Apex Legends, Titanfall, and Start Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn is leading the development and production of the new projects, working in collaboration with other studios. Most important is that EA confirmed the studio is already working on the next game in the action-adventure Star Wars Jedi series, which is expected to drop later this year. Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team at the studio are joined by two new teams working to deliver additional unique Star Wars gameplay experiences across multiple genres, EA announced. For example, Game Director Peter Hirschmann and his team at Respawn are leading the development of an all-new Star Wars first-person shooter. The third title is a Star Wars strategy game developer through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio B...