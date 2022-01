Micromax has recently launched the Micromax IN Note 2 in India at a starting price of Rs 13,490. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The smartphone will go on sale on […]