Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless ANC Earbuds in all colors down at $100 (Reg. $150)

Woot is now offering the Amazon with others fetching the full $150. The latest model Galaxy Buds feature active noise cancellation with an Ambient Sound option for letting in “the sounds you want to hear.” Alongside built-in mics for taking calls and the like, they provide up to 29-hours of wireless listening time with the included Qi-enabled charging case as well as a special earbud test to ensure they fit you in the best way possible. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and head below for more.



more…