Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Clue, Vive le Roi 3, Taboo Party Game, more
Published
It’s time for all of Wednesday’s best deals courtesy of Apple’s App Store. Alongside price drops on AirPods Max, we are also now tracking some notable deals on Apple Watch Series 6 and other models starting from *$160* right here. As for the games and apps, highlight deals include Clue, Vive le Roi 3, Rad Trails!, Taboo – Official Party Game, Ginger Writer, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.
more…