Assemble both of LEGO’s Boba Fett and Darth Vader helmets at $107 ($130 value)

On this fine Book of Boba Fett Wednesday, Zavvi is currently discounting a pair of LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets when bundled together. Right now, adding both the LEGO Boba Fett and Darth Vader Helmets to your cart will drop the price to *$106.99 shipped*. For comparison, that’s down from the usual $130 going rate, within $3 of the combined all-time lows from Black Friday, and the best value we’ve seen since. Both of these Star Wars kits assemble over 8-inch tall models of two iconic characters from The Empire Strikes Back. You’ll have your choice between building the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunters or the iconic Sith Lord. Both come packed with plenty of authentic details, not to mention a display stand with plaque to complete the build. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look as to why Boba Fett is worth adding to your collection, as well as our look into what Darth Vader brings to the table. Head below for even more.



