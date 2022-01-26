Microsoft Brings Android Apps to Windows 11 as Part of Public Preview

One of the biggest new features in Windows 11 is the support for Android apps, which essentially means that users can run apps built for Google’s mobile operating system right on their desktops. Windows 11, however, launched without this feature, as Microsoft needed more time to make sure everything is running as smoothly as possible. In late 2021, the company rolled out a limited preview of Android apps on Windows 11, giving a small number of insiders the opportunity of trying out the whole thing and see how mobile apps run on their computers. Now Microsoft is getting ready to release a public preview of this feature for all Windows 11 users, with the company explaining that this feature will go live next month. No ETA for the stable experience Worth knowing, however, is that the feature will continue to be labeled as a preview, so certain parts might still need additional polishing. There’s obviously no ETA as to when the stable channel could...