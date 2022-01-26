Just $8.50 adds Govee’s 12V Bluetooth-enabled RGB LED light strip kit to your ride

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 12V Bluetooth-enabled In-Car RGB LED Light Strip Kit for *$8.49 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves 58% from its normal going rate of $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to make it simple to add RGB lighting to the inside of your car, this LED strip can reproduce over 16 million colors for the ultimate in customization. Plus, there’s built-in Bluetooth connectivity and a microphone so you can change the color either from your phone or to the tune of music. Head below for more.



more…