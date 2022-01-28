Is your Pokémon Legends Arceus order out for delivery yet? Deals, gear, details, and more

Your Pokémon Legends Arceus delivery is likely already (or about to be) on its way so you can jump into the Hisui region as soon as possible today. Pokémon Legends Arceus launch day orders will be arriving at homes across the US at any time now, so you can finally explore the Hisui area of the Sinnoh region like never before. While not all pre-orders of Pokémon Legends Arceus will arrive today, many of them will, especially the digital copies, and it won’t be long before you start building out the region’s very first Pokédex and lay eyes on the game’s legendary Arceus Pokémon for the first time on your own display. If you haven’t yet ordered your copy, you’ll find the best prices below, along with some of the game’s themed accessories and more waiting for you.



