Amazon cert. refurbished Fire HD 8 models make for great couch tablets from just $40 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering certified refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets for *$39.99 shipped*. Regularly $80, this is 50% off the typical refurbished rate and $50 under the current new price. You’ll also find the certified refurbished Fire HD 8 Plus model from *$49.99 shipped*, down from the regular $100. The main differences between the two models is the additional 1GB of RAM and faster 4-hour charge time on the Plus edition. Otherwise, you’re looking 8-inch HD tablets refurbished, “tested, and certified to look and work like new” with the same warranty. The 2.0GHz quad-core processors make for great living room or couch displays while also offering up daily digital organizer functionality and affordable access to Zoom calling. More details below and in our Amazon Fire tablet breakdown feature.



