Get ready for summer with the Costa Del Mar Men’s Sunglasses for $125 (Save $61)

Amazon is now offering the Costa Del Mar Men’s Rincon Rectangular Sunglasses for *$124.62 shipped*. Normally priced around $186, and going for as much as $260, you’re not only saving $61 with today’s deal, but also scoring the second-best offer we’ve tracked for this item. These shades will keep you cool this summer with their crystal blue mirrored polarized lens with UV protection coating. Known as Coasta Del Mar’s “most high tech lens” due to its ultra scratch-resistance and co-injected bio-based nylon frame material, you’ll be getting your money’s worth with these sunglasses. Not to mention they come with a protective case and cleaning cloth to ensure safe and smudge-free shades at all times.



