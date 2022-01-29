Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in protest against Spotify
Published
The singer-songwriter is the first high-profile musician to join Young's protest against the streaming service over its hosting of Joe Rogan's podcast.Full Article
Published
The singer-songwriter is the first high-profile musician to join Young's protest against the streaming service over its hosting of Joe Rogan's podcast.Full Article
Joni Mitchell is joining Neil Young in his protest against Spotify, seeking to have her music removed from the streaming service.