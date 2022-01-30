Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPads are now $30 off at Amazon all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the new Apple 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for *$449 shipped*. Normally fetching $479, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $30 off alongside of one of the first discounts still since launching last fall. Also included in today’s sale are elevated storage capacities and cellular models, too, all at *$30 off*. Sure this may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it still packs notable features like the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.



