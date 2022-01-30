Samsung Says Demand for 5G Phones Will Skyrocket This Year

The adoption of 5G is increasing at a very fast pace, and Samsung is obviously one of the companies betting big on this new technology. The South Koreans claim the use of 5G across the world will increase substantially this year, with a recent estimate indicating that more than half of the phones selling in 2022 would come with support for 5G. Kim Sung-koo, Vice President of mobile business, says more people would be looking into upgrading their phones, and in most cases, the new purchase will be a 5G phone. “Our strategy in the mass tier is to actively capture demand from people seeking to replace their phones with 5G models,” he said according to local media. Samsung is already one of the companies whose phones come with 5G speeds, and nearly its entire lineup of new-generation devices includes such capabilities. Rising sale...