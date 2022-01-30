Samsung is getting ready to take the wraps off its new Galaxy S model, and needless to say, the entire world is gearing up for this highly anticipated announcement. Including Netflix, that is, as the video streaming service has recently been updated with support for the processor supposed to be installed in the Galaxy S22. Just like its predecessor, the S22 will be available with a choice of two chips, depending on the region where it’s sold. While Americans would be able to buy the Snapdragon-powered version, those in international markets will be provided with an Exynos chip. And this year, the one in charge of powering the Galaxy S22 will be the recently announced Exynos 2200. S22 just around the corner AndroidPolice has recently spotted that Netflix updated its list of supported chips with the addition of Exynos 2100 and the Exynos 2200. The first is the processor installed on the Galaxy S21, while the...Full Article
Netflix Ready for the Samsung Galaxy S22
