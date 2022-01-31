Popular TeeTurtle plushies and gifts now 30% off via Amazon Valentine’s Day sale from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *30% off* Valentine’s Day toys and collectibles with deals starting from *$4.50*. One standout is the popular TeeTurtle plushy toys in various Valentine’s Day-worthy colors at *$10.49 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is matching the Black Friday and holiday pricing we saw last year on the internet-famous plushy with up to 30% in savings to be had. These popular adorable little octopus toys feature a sort of reversible design with a cuddly mean face on one side and a happy one on the other to show off your mood on TikTok or to whomever else might be interested. Head below for additional Valentine’s Day toy deals at Amazon. 

