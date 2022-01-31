Shadow Warrior 3’s Release Date Has Just Been Confirmed

Shadow Warrior fans have been waiting for the release announcement of the third entry in their favorite series for quite a while. Today, the wait is over as developer Flying Wild Hog has just revealed Shadow Warrior 3 is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on March 1. That’s quite a relief since February is stacked with a bunch of highly-anticipated titles, including Dying Light 2, Elden Rings, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer 3, and Horizon: Forbidden West. Players who pre-order the game, which are now open, will receive the exclusive Koromodako Katana - a weapon so great they gave it eight legs. On the other hand, console owners will also receive Flying Wild Hog’s 2013 Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2. “The premise of our game is simple. You are an ex-Yakuza mercenary, whose lightning combat skills are matched only by your sharp one-liners. The story begins following the apocalyptic climax of Shadow Warrior 2. By nearly bringing the world to its untimel...