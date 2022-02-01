New York Times acquires five-letter word game Wordle for seven-figure sum

The days of the viral daily word-guessing game Wordle being free could well be numbered. The New York Times has bought the popular puzzle game for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, adding to its game portfolio. While there are no immediate changes to the game planned, there are fears that the brainchild of software engineer Josh Wardle may not remain free. A carefully worded announcement about the acquisition gives a strong hint that Wordle gameplay may be tweaked and that charges could be on the horizon. See also: TPM is causing performance issues for Windows 11 on some AMD systems Microsoft… [Continue Reading]