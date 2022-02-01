Lenovo RTX 3070 desktop now $1,624, Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3070 $450 off, more

Lenovo is offering its Tower 7i Gaming Desktop with i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3070 for *$1,623.99 shipped* with the code *LEGIONDEALS20* applied at checkout. This saves you 20% from its normal going rate of $2,030 at Lenovo and marks one of the best RTX 3070 desktop deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Sporting an unlocked 11th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3070 graphics card, this desktop is built to handle just about any game you can throw at it. The RTX 3070 brings 8GB of VRAM and support for both DLSS and DLAA, which offers better performance in supported games. On top of that, HDMI 2.1 is in tow for 4K120 gaming over HDMI instead of only through DisplayPort. Of course, there’s also 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 1TB 7200RPM internal hard drive for storage. Head below for additional deals.



