ECOFLOW Delta Max power station with four solar panels $2,999 ($500 off), more in New Green Deals

While most portable power stations can run a small campsite while off-grid, that’s about all they’re good for. However, the ECOFLOW Delta Max can run even portions of your home during power outages as well as larger campsites. With 2016Wh of total capacity and four 160W solar panels included, the battery itself can be recharged and run during the day with the sun and then keep things going at night once it gets dark. On sale for *$500 off*, you’ll spend *$2,999* for this all-inclusive kit right now, marking a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…