Gilead: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $382 million.



On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.



The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.



The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $7.24 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.64 billion.



Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.70 per share.



