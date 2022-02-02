KB5008353 update for Windows 11 may improve performance and fix drive problems

We have already written about the KB5008353 update that was released for Windows 11 last month. Made available as a preview, the update addressed a number of issues with the operating system, including problems with Bluetooth audio and the taskbar. But it seems there may have been more to KB5008353 than met the eye, or than Microsoft revealed. According to reports, the update has helped to boost the performance of Windows 11 while apparently fixing an on-going issue with various types of hard drive. See also: TPM is causing performance issues for Windows 11 on some AMD systems Microsoft re-releases… [Continue Reading]