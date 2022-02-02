Save $100 on all five AirPods Max styles and finally try our Apple’s flagship ANC Headphones

*Update: *We’re now tracking all five of the colorways on sale at either *$449 *or *$449.99*, marking the first time in quite a while that the entire lineup was discounted like this.



Amazon now offers Apple AirPods Max for* $449 shipped*. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at the lowest price in this colorway since Black Friday with today’s offer amounting to $100. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s offer finally makes Apple’s flagship listening experience more affordable than before. The over-ear design notably delivers the kind of premium build you’d expect with an aluminum frame that pairs with a knit mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. The feature set is just as premium, with best in class active noise cancellation pairing with Apple’s H1 chip, Hey Siri support, and Spatial Audio playback. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.



more…