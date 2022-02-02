Microsoft’s ice blue Surface Laptop 4 with i7 and 16GB of RAM falls to Amazon low at $1,447.50

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB in Ice Blue for *$1,447.59 shipped*. Originally $1,699, the other colorways for this laptop are on sale for $1,500 right now and today’s deal marks a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Packing an 11th Generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this laptop is ready to handle your daily tasks with ease. There’s 512GB of speedy SSD storage in tow as well, which gives plenty of room for storing media, photos, documents, and more offline. The Omnisonic Speakers offer Dolby Atmos support and there’s even a 720p camera for taking video calls while on-the-go. On top of all that, you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free as soon as it arrives. Take a closer look in our launch coverage then head below for more.



