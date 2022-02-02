Save 23% on Greenworks’ 40V electric leaf blower with battery at $99, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready for spring? I know I am. Winter is still in full swing, but warmer weather lies just over the horizon. With that in mind, it’s time to think about replacing your yard tools with electric alternatives to stop using gas and oil. Right now, Greenworks’ 40V cordless electric leaf blower is discounted to *$99* from $129, saving you *23%* from its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…