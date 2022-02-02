Supernatural Action Game Ghostwire: Tokyo Coming to PlayStation and PC in March

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s troubled development cycle is about to end, as developer Tango Gameworks has just confirmed the game’s release date. This seems to be a very important title for Bethesda’s Tango Gameworks, as the studio will be getting its own showcase hosted on PlayStation’s YouTube channel tomorrow, February 3, at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET. Although there haven’t been any announcements regarding the game’s release date, the YouTube’s video description reveals that Ghostwire: Tokyo will be launched for PlayStation and PC on March 25. Moreover, the video’s description contains details about the game’s pre-order bonuses and the contents of the Deluxe Edition. First off, anyone who pre-orders Ghostwire: Tokyo will receive the Biker and Hannya outfits, which are just cosmetic items allows players to adventure in the game with style. However, purchasing Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition not only provides players with additional items, but they will also be able to play the gam...