Pyle’s sit/stand desk converter delivers a more ergonomic office setup for $101.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Pyle Ergonomic Sit/Stand Desk Converter for *$101.59 shipped*. Normally going for $145 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked only once before. If you can’t put a full standing desk in the office or at work, then this is the next best thing. It offers a larger work area of nearly 32 by 18 inches with support for up to two 17-inch monitors while still leaving extra space for additional gear. You’ll find the desk raises from 5.9- to 18.9-inches tall and you adjust it by squeezing the levers under both sides to set the desired height. Keep reading for more information.



more…