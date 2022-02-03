Pour over this deal on Bodum’s Melior Coffee Dripper, now matching the Amazon low at $18

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce Bodum Melior Pour Over Coffee Dripper for *$17.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $38.50 directly from Bodum where it’s currently on sale for $23, this model typically sells for between $25 and $30 at Amazon and is now matching the all-time low there. It is listed at over $38 via Walmart for comparison. If you’re looking to refresh your pour-over setup or just to give it a shot, Bodum’s Melior is a good option, especially while it’s on sale. Alongside the stainless steel permanent filter solution, the carafe is made of a non-staining, heat-resistant borosilicate glass in a dishwater-safe design. More details below.



