Your Amazon Prime subscription is about to get much more expensive

Amazon has announced a significant price hike for Prime membership. The company is blaming the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in labor costs for the subscription fee jumping by nearly 17 percent annually, or just over 15 percent for those paying monthly. Starting later this month, new Prime members in the US can expect to pay $139 per year, or $14.99 per month. The same price increase is also coming to existing Prime subscribers, but not until the end of March.