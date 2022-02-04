Be ready for company with these air mattresses that have built-in blowers from $104, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Andromache (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Englander blow-up air mattresses with built-in pumps from *$104 shipped*. Our favorite deal is the California King Air Mattress at *$127.99*. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $160, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This air mattress is larger than most as it’s a California King size. This makes the bed 84 inches long by 72 inches wide, at an impressive 20 inches thick. The built-in pump can blow the bed up in around 90 seconds and even makes deflating a simple task. Head below for additional details.



