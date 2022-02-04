This dual dash camera records 4K/1080p with built-in GPS for $101 shipped (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Camera for *$101.16 shipped*. Down from $140, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since March of last year when it fell to $70 through an on-page coupon. This dash camera offers some high-end features including the ability to record 4K25 from the front camera and 1080p out of the rear. However, should you want 30FPS, then it can handle 1440p from the front while the rear captures 1080p25. There’s a 3-inch IPS touchscreen on the back for you to view footage and change settings, and the dash camera even connects to your phone over Wi-Fi to pull recordings when needed. There’s also a built-in GPS to capture speed, direction, and location when recording. Head below for more.



