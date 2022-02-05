A New AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Is Available for - Get Build 22.2.1

AMD has announced the availability of a new version of its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Graphics driver, namely the 22.2.1 (21.40.23.07) package, which implements support for Dying Light 2, Lost Ark, Vulkan 1.3, and Vulkan Roadmap 2022. In addition to that, the current release removes the flashing colored lights seen around Fortnite characters when playing the game using DirectX 12 on some AMD graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT card. However, the 22.2.1 build might still encounter stuttering or lower than expected FPS values in God of War, a black screen when enabling Enhanced Sync, incorrect darkness of indoor areas in Cyberpunk 2077, and a few other issues as highlighted in the Release Notes below. Regarding compatibility, the downloadable file is suitable for both desktop and notebook configurations running under one of Microsoft’s Windows 10 or 11 operating systems. Therefore, remove any previous version present on your computer, save and run t...