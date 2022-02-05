Stock up on comfy sleepwear and pajamas for men and women priced from $5.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Ekouaer (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of men’s and women’s sleepwear priced *from $5.50 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 2-pack of Men’s Casual Pajama Shorts for *$14.48* with the code *3J2NE4EZ* at checkout. Down from its $32 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked here. These pajama shorts of made of 100% modal fabric and are “ultra-soft, lightweight, and breathable.” They’re also loose-fitting and have an inside adjustable waistband and drawstring to ensure they don’t fall off. There are plenty of other options for both men and women on sale at Amazon right now, so be sure to check out this landing page to view all the deals available right now.



more…