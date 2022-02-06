Amazon’s Fire TV Cube falls to new low of $70 in time for the Super Bowl, more from $20

Amazon is cooking up its latest Fire TV streaming media player sale today, offering some of the first savings since Black Friday on nearly all of its home theater upgrades. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Fire TV Cube at *$69.99*. Down from $120, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $10 below the Black Friday mention. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. There’s also built-in IR blaster features for turning on soundbars and other gear in your setup. Head below for more.



