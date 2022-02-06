Windows 11 to Rename Focus Assist, Get New Notification Improvements

Microsoft is working non-stop on improving the experience with Windows 11, and the company is obviously planning a bunch of changes whose purpose would be specifically to allow the operating system to better align with customer expectations. Most recently, Twitter user @thebookisclosed came across a series of new tweaks that would come to Windows 11 in a future update and which should obviously show up for insiders in an upcoming build. More specifically, it looks like the notification priorities are now displayed separately in the Settings app, as Microsoft therefore wants the experience overall to be more straightforward. Then, it looks like Focus Assist is being renamed to Focus, all for the same reason: everything in Windows must become easier to use, and a simpler approach helps achieve this purpose. Everything still in the early days Obviously, the work on...