It’s not a secret that Apple is betting big on Face ID in the long term, and while people familiar with the company’s plans claim Touch ID could make a return sooner or later, the facial recognition system is here to stay. And what’s more, Apple isn’t just planning to offer Face ID on the iPhone but also expand its availability to other devices in its lineup. For example, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter that the Cupertino-based tech giant even considered bringing Face ID to the M1-powered iMac released last year. As we all know already, this didn’t happen for whatever reason, but for now, it’s believed that Apple hasn’t entirely abandoned this idea. A new iMac that would come with Face ID is still considered, but of course, there’s no ETA and Apple could always change its mind overnight if something doesn’t go as planned. Face ID and Touch...Full Article
Apple Actually Wanted the M1 iMac to Sport Face ID
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Don’t Hold Your Breath for Face ID to Launch on the MacBook
Softpedia
Face ID is Apple’s big bet in terms of biometric authentication, and part of the company’s long-term strategy is to expand it..
-
Technology to Embed Face ID into MacBook Displays 'Doesn't Exist,' Says Gurman
MacRumours.com
-
Apple considered adding Face ID to 24-inch iMac
AppleInsider
-
Apple reportedly considered Face ID for M1 iMac, future unclear
9to5Mac
-
The best Apple deals as of Feb. 1: iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more
Mashable