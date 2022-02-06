Apple Actually Wanted the M1 iMac to Sport Face ID

It’s not a secret that Apple is betting big on Face ID in the long term, and while people familiar with the company’s plans claim Touch ID could make a return sooner or later, the facial recognition system is here to stay. And what’s more, Apple isn’t just planning to offer Face ID on the iPhone but also expand its availability to other devices in its lineup. For example, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter that the Cupertino-based tech giant even considered bringing Face ID to the M1-powered iMac released last year. As we all know already, this didn’t happen for whatever reason, but for now, it’s believed that Apple hasn’t entirely abandoned this idea. A new iMac that would come with Face ID is still considered, but of course, there’s no ETA and Apple could always change its mind overnight if something doesn’t go as planned. Face ID and Touch...