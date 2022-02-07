Why PKI still has a key role in security [Q&A]

The origins of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) date back to the 1970s and research at UK intelligence agency GCHQ, though it didn't emerge from the secret world and take off commercially until the 1990s. PKI still underlies a great deal of modern cryptography, so we spoke to Ryan Yackel, VP product marketing at Keyfactor, to find out more about it and why it isn’t going away any time soon. BN: What is public key infrastructure (PKI) and what is it used for? RY: PKI governs the issuance of the digital certificates that are used to protect sensitive data; provide unique… [Continue Reading]