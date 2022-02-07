Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet returns to Amazon low with Find My support in tow at $48

Amazon now offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for *$47.99 shipped* in Golden Brown. Normally fetching $59, today’s 20% discount marks only the third time we’ve seen this price at Amazon. Not only matching the all-time low, this is the best since early December, as well. Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for more.



