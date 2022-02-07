Dick’s Sporting Goods Valentine’s Day Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Valentine’s Day Flash Sale offers* up to 50% off *gifts they will love. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Mountain Hardwear, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Mountain Hardwear Summiter Down Jacket that’s currently priced at *$80*, which is $100 off the original rate. This waterproof style is perfect for winter weather and it’s available in several color options. It’s highly-packable making it a nice option for hiking, traveling, and much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.



