Amazon Valentine’s Day chocolate and candy from $5: Lindt gift boxes, Ferrero Rocher, more

Amazon is now offering a range of Valentine’s Day treats from Ferraro Rocher, Lindt, Kinder, and more for that special someone from *$5*. You can score the Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Chocolate Gift Box for *$12.74 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $16 range, this is more than 20% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last two years, just in time for Valentine’s Day. However, we are also tracking a host of other options in the chocolate and candy department to supplement your gift this year, the best of which is on display down below from *$5*.



