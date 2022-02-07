J.Crew takes up to 50% off weekend-ready styles + extra 30% off clearance items

J.Crew takes *up to 50% off* weekend-ready styles and an *extra 30% off* all clearance items when you apply promo code *SALETIME* at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your wardrobe with deals on sweaters, shoes, jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, and much more. J.Crew Rewards Member (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt. It’s currently marked down to *$40*, which is $30 off the original rate. This sweatshirt pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, khakis, and more. It will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe and it’s available in several color options. Plus, it looks great layered as well. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.



