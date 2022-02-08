Load up on Super Bowl snacks via Amazon from $2: Frank’s RedHot, Pringles, beef jerky, more

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging big game snack essentials sale. The deals start from *$2 with free shipping* across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. With the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game around the corner, now’s the time to stock up at a discount. You’ll find Frank’s RedHot sauce, Cholula, Pringles, Jack Link’s beef jerky, and much more marked down. Just be sure to watch our for extra Subscribe & Save discounts on the listing pages, and remember to cancel the sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliverers. Head below for a closer look at the deals.



more…