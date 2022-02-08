It’s time to invest in an egg cooker while the BELLA dual model is just $14.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the BELLA Double 14-Egg Cooker for *$14.50 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23, this is 37% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low on this model, and the best price we can find. While you can use it to make just a personal-sized breakfast, it is also ready for the when the whole family is hungry at under the price of just about all smaller models right now. It can boil up to 14 eggs at once or a handle a pair of poached eggs and includes a measuring cup with your purchase. The dishwasher-safe lid, non-stick poaching tray, and boiling tray “are all included and specially designed for hassle-free cleanup.” More details below.



