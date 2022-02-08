Latest Anker sale discounts new folding 3-in-1 charging station to $50, much more from $11

Anker today is launching a new Amazon storefront sale, delivering a series of discounts in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the very first discount on Anker’s new 3-in-1 Folding Charging Station at *$49.99* when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code *ANKER2538* at checkout. Down from $60, this is the only price cut we’ve seen since launching in January as well as a new all-time low. Sporting a unique form-factor that can all fold up when not in use, the latest Anker charging station features a main 10W Qi stand which can collapse down into a typical flat position. That’s alongside a secondary 5W pad underneath, which is flanked by a spot to place an Apple Watch charging puck. A wall adapter and USB-C cable round out the package. Head below for more from *$11*.



more…