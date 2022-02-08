Next Nintendo Direct scheduled for tomorrow with 40 minutes of new Switch games and more
The next Nintendo Direct has now been confirmed. The house of Mario will launch the next Nintendo Direct tomorrow afternoon with a string of details on the latest batch of new Nintendo Switch games on the way. This will mark the first Nintendo Direct presentation of 2022 and will give us a good look at what seem to be just titles that will be launching in the first half of the year. Head below for more details.
