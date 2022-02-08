Bring home an 82-inch Samsung 4K TV for $1,098 today (Up to $602 off) + more from $498

We have spotted some notable deals on big-screen 4K TVs in the 75-inch or larger range today. Walmart is now offering the Samsung 82-inch Class Crystal UHD TU7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV for *$1,097.99 shipped*. Regularly up to $1,700 at Walmart and more like $1,400 at Best Buy, this is at least $302 off the going rate and a whole lot of TV for just over $1,000. It might not have all of the latest bells and whistles, but it will still bring a giant 82-inch 4K display to your setup with direct access to your favorite apps and streaming services, HDR, 4K upscaling, Alexa and Google Assistant support, and more. It also has a pair of HDMI ports, USB, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Walmart customers. Additional big-screen deal below.



