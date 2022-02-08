Hunter x Killing Eve collection debuts limited-edition boots for women that are Spring ready

Step up your cold-weather footwear with the new Hunter Boots collection patterned with the popular and award winning TV Show “Killing Eve.” There are two new styles of boots in this collection with pricing starting at $295, since it’s a limited series. However, Hunter offers free delivery on orders of $100 or more. Both of the boots are made of water-resistant stetson leather, recycled nylon materials, and rigid outsoles that help to really give you traction. The unisex boots have a warm sherpa lining. Head below the jump to find even more details about the Hunter x Killing Eve boot collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Nike Valentine’s Day Gift Guide with deals starting at just *$10*.



