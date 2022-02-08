ThermoPro’s instant read meat thermometer takes temps in three seconds for $10 (50% off)

i-Tronics (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro Instant Read Meat Thermometer for *$9.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code *9ND25E7V* at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down 50% from this model’s normal going rate, other colors go for $15 and today’s deal comes within pennies of the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past few months. If you’re wanting to make perfectly cooked meals at home, then an instant read thermometer is the perfect solution. I picked up the red version of this thermometer the last time it was on sale and it’s been a game changer. The thermometer can take a temperature in around three seconds and quickly tells you whether a meal is done or not without cutting into it. Head below for more.



