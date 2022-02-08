Fortnite won’t be playable on Steam Deck, but what does that mean for other games?￼

Valve’s Steam Deck launches this month and some creators have already gone hands-on with the unit prior to its official release. While we know that Valve wants all Steam games, and even games from third-parties, to run on the Steam Deck, last month we saw that under 100 titles would be fully compatible at launch. However, Fortnite, one of the internet’s biggest games, won’t be available on the Steam Deck at all, and might never run on the portable system. The reason Fortnite won’t be on Steam Deck isn’t due to compatibility, but instead the anti-cheat it uses. What does this mean for the platform? Let’s take a closer look.



more…